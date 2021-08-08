Students can register for Class 11 centralised online admission till August 16

PUNE As several students across six cities in the state were facing difficulties in registering themselves for the centralised online process for Class 11 admissions, the Directorate of Education (secondary and higher secondary) has extended the deadline for registration till August 16. This year will also see the quota system in the admission process and apart from these six cities, offline admissions will be carried out in the rest of Maharashtra.

D G Jagtap, director of the secondary and higher secondary education department, said, “There should be adequate awareness about the Class 11 centralised online admission process. Student registration is being extended for conducting training for students, parents and guidance centres.”

As per a circular issued by the department today, student registration has been extended till August 16. Students need to register themselves on the official website, generate their login id and set the password. They then need to fill in their personal details in the part 1 form, pay the fees, check the form and lock it. Currently, students can use the mock demo registration facility made available on the website to familiarise themselves.

Till now, around 11 lakh students have registered for the Class 11 common entrance test (CET) to be held on August 21. Out of these, 36,000 students are from other boards.