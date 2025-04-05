Suicide by IT employee: Runaway wife arrested from Ahmedabad, brought to Agra

A woman, booked for abatement of suicide by her husband in February, was arrested by the Agra police from Ahmedabad on Friday. The father of the accused was also arrested. Both were wanted in a case registered at Sadar police station of Agra, in which two - including the mother of the woman - have already been arrested, said DCP, city, Sonam Kumar, on Saturday. DCP, city, Sonam Kumar, addressing the media in Agra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The DCP interacted with the media in Agra on Saturday and informed that the accused woman, along with her father, was arrested from Ahmedabad on Friday and was brought to Agra.

Earlier, on March 13, the mother of the woman and her sister were arrested by Agra police and were sent to jail.

“Teams were constituted under supervision of assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar, Vinayak Bhosle, and the team got the location of the accused in Ahmedabad. They were named in a case registered at Sadar police station of Agra under section 108 (abatement of suicide) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 28,” the DCP said.

“A reward of ₹10,000 was declared on the absconding woman who was hiding in the house of a friend in Ahmedabad after changing their locations in the past 35 days. They had destroyed their mobile to make it tough for the police to trace them but were finally located in Ahmedabad,” he said.

On February 24, an IT firm employee allegedly died by suicide at his residence after posting a live video of himself on social media blaming his wife for his death, Agra police said.

An FIR was registered at Sadar Bazaar Police Station based on the man’s father’s complaint, who mentioned strained relations between the couple.

Along with the wife, her family members had also been booked for abetment (Section 108 of the BNS), Kumar said.

The couple got married on January 30, last year. The deceased’s wife, her parents and siblings reside in the rural belt of Agra.

The FIR stated that the man took his wife to Mumbai where he was employed with an IT firm. There, the woman would threaten him that she would commit suicide and frame him and his family members. The husband came to Agra on February 23 and went to his in-laws, where he was allegedly insulted by them, the deceased’s father alleged.

The man was found dead at his residence in the city on February 24, the FIR added.

Later, in a video message on social media, the woman refuted the allegations levelled by her husband.