Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
Summer school on behavioural finance begins at IIIT-A

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 11, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Prof Shekhar Verma, director-in-charge of IIIT-A, kicked off the five-day programme by discussing the intriguing intersection of human behaviour and financial decision-making

The eighth summer school on behavioural finance, organised by the Department of Management Studies at Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A), commenced at its Jhalwa campus on Monday. The event promises an immersive learning experience for participants keen to explore the nuanced domain of behavioural finance.

Summer school underway at IIIT-A on Monday. (HT Photo)
Summer school underway at IIIT-A on Monday. (HT Photo)

Prof Shekhar Verma, director-in-charge of IIIT-A, kicked off the five-day programme by discussing the intriguing intersection of human behaviour and financial decision-making. “Behavioural finance delves into the often irrational money choices we make,” he said. Sekhar emphasised that unlike traditional finance, behavioural finance acknowledges that human emotions and biases have a significant impact on financial decisions.

“By understanding these factors, we can make better-informed decisions and avoid common pitfalls in investing and managing finances,” he said.

Pragya Singh, head of the Management Studies Department, shed light on the significant impact of biases on investment decisions, often leading to suboptimal outcomes. “The financial world is inherently unpredictable and chaotic,” she pointed out.

Prof Pawan Chakraborty, in his address, articulated that behavioural finance seeks to explain the economic decisions people make, offering deeper insights into financial behaviour.

Finally, Prof Ranjit Singh, the coordinator, outlined that the comprehensive curriculum is designed to investigate the psychological factors that influence financial decision-making. He reiterated that the programme’s goal is to provide attendees with essential insights and practical knowledge for navigating the complexities of the financial world.

With a lineup of distinguished speakers, interactive workshops, and ample networking opportunities, the summer school offers a vibrant platform for learning, collaboration, and professional growth in behavioural finance. Participants from across the country are attending the event, he noted.

Other Cities
