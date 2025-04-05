Menu Explore
Summertime: Temporary fire stations opened at three places to fight fires

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 05, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Two other temporary fire stations have been set up under Jhunsi and Karchana police stations of the district, besides Mundera Mandi

The fire department has set up temporary fire stations at three places to respond quickly to incidents of fires with the onset of summer.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to chief fire officer (CFO), Dr RK Pandey, apart from Mundera Mandi temporary fire station, two other temporary fire stations have been set up under Jhunsi and Karchana police stations of the district.

He said that four employees each have been deployed along with fire tenders at these three temporary fire stations which will provide 24x7 assistance in wake of a fire. The temporary fire stations will operate till June 30.

However, he said, the period of operation of these fire stations could also be extended in view of weather conditions. The CFO has instructed in-charge and employees of all the centres to remain alert all through the summer.

He said that the department already has 10 permanent fire stations in the district, and added that residents should remain extra careful as there was a high risk of fires due to overloading of power lines during the season.

