Suspended Chhattisgarh Police officer booked for sedition

The Chhattisgarh Police have booked suspended Indian Police Officer (IPS) officer GP Singh for sedition citing documents “promoting enmity” and “conspiracy against the government” allegedly recovered in the raids at his premises last week. Singh was suspended after the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the premises in connection with a case related to disproportionate assets.

A First Information Report (FIR) against Singh under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (hate speech) was registered on ACB and EOW’s complaint at Raipur’s Kotwali police station on Thursday night. It cited the alleged incriminatory documents recovered during the raid.

The FIR said the case has been registered on the basis of a 48-page document ACB and EOW submitted after a primary investigation. “The documents submitted by the ACB were examined after taking legal opinion. An FIR has been registered under sections related to sedition and hate speech,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The FIR said ACB recovered pieces of torn papers and when they were rearranged, “serious and sensitive contents were found”. “Objectionable comments against leaders of reputed political parties along with detailed plans of conspiracy were mentioned in these papers. Secret analysis related to representatives and candidates of different assembly constituencies along with comments on serious issues of the concerned area were also written on seized papers. The papers also contained comments on several government schemes, policies, social and religious issues,” the FIR said.

It was not immediately clear who these people and parties were.

HT has seen a copy of the FIR, which said the seized documents contain “provocative contents that can promote hatred and dissatisfaction against the constitutionally formed government”.

Searches were earlier conducted at around 15 locations linked to Singh, an additional director general-rank officer, from July 1 to July 3. Investigators have claimed to have discovered documents related to movable and immovable assets worth over ₹10 crore during the raids.

An ACB statement on July 3 said the documents seized during searches at Singh’s premises established he allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and indulged in a “massive exchange of money”.

“Singh also allegedly tried to commit money laundering by investing in shell companies,” the statement said.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, served as additional director general of ACB and EOW before he was transferred to the state police academy in June last year.