IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Sutradhara’s tales: Pune gets its first names... royal patronages recognise sacred headquarters
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: Pune gets its first names... royal patronages recognise sacred headquarters

Those of you who have read Sherlock Holmes would know the name of the unusual Diogenes club for recluses and private people, of which Sherlock’s brother, Mycroft was a member
READ FULL STORY
By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Those of you who have read Sherlock Holmes would know the name of the unusual Diogenes club for recluses and private people, of which Sherlock’s brother, Mycroft was a member. Such eccentric clubs are not figment of someone’s imagination, but exist even around us. You must have heard of the laughter club where people laugh their hearts out for better health, or the left-handers’ association.

I am a member of one such seemingly bizarre, but fascinating society called, Place Name Society of India. Society members study and analyse various identities and meanings which can be derived from the name of particular place.

The name of a place is central to its cultural identity. It often carries meaning which provides rationale for adoption and continuity of a particular name.

In this column, we have traced the origin of Pune’s settlement through the ages, and arrive at a settlement which had an urban character.

Dr M R Kantak, senior historian, associates Pune with Punnala/Punnata from the ancient Roman text of Ptolemy’s “Geography”, in an article in the book “Shahar Pune”.

However, except for similar sounding names, we do not have direct evidence to connect the name to Pune.

Other scholars have claimed that “Punnala/Punnata” resemble some ancient towns in south India.

So, the speculation of it being Pune cannot be fully substantiated.

An interesting connection is found at the famous Buddhist site of Sanchi, informing us of a donation from Pune.

The name in Brahmi script is mentioned as “Punyavardhana” and the late Dr Harihar Thosar claims it to be our very own Pune.

By virtue of it being on the confluence of the rivers Mutha and Mula, proximity to the Indo-Roman trade route and Buddhist activity, Pune always seem to be identified as Punya Kshetra, a sacred place.

The discovery of Satavahana period artifacts from Pune strengthens this claim to the original name of Pune.

The clenching evidence comes much later during the eighth century CE when various clans of kings named Rashtrakutas ruled this country.

On a new moon day of Ashwin month in year 758 CE, on the occasion of a solar eclipse, Krishna Raja I, the Rashtrakuta king donated land to a Brahmin called Pugadibhatta.

The donated village was “Bopkhelugram” (modern Bhopkhel suburb on Alandi road). The copperplate mentions the boundary of this village surrounded by “Kalas” village on the east (suburb Kalas by the same name), river “Muila” on the south (river Mula), “Darpapudika” to the west (Dapodi of the present day) and “Bhesuri” (Bhosari suburb) on the north.

The names of the areas could have been Sanskriticised to fit the prose in the order of things.

The copperplate describes all the above references to be belonging to the administrative unit of Pune, aka “Punya – vishaya”.

Vishay roughly encompasses around several hundred villages in those days and is used to denote the central headquarters, in this case “Punya” for Pune. Thus, it is the first time we are able to put a face and name to the silent entity, Pune.

Shortly after this, on March 23, 768 CE, another piece of land is granted on the occasion of the new moon, by the same king, Kishna Raja I.

It was donated to the Brahmins belonging to “Karad Vishaya”. The village of Kumarigram (Koregaon Bhima), along with other villages such Bhamropara (Bhowrapur), Aralva (Urali), (Sindugram (Sinadon) and Turudee (Tadavale) were donated. These villages were made free from all oppression through taxes and the records mention that the order should be respected by future kings from any linage.

It also mentions surrounding villages such as Khamgaon, Bori, Dalimb, Theur, and Alandi (Chorachi) on the boundaries and river Muila (Mula).

Pune is referred slightly in different manner as “Punak- vishaya”, again a headquarter. It could be derived from the older form “Punnaka”.

Another incomplete copper plate in Rajwade Sanshodhan Mandal, Dhule’s collection, belonging to Sind king Mahasamant Adityavarman, records a grant to Navashiv, a Brahmin from Madhya Pradesh.

On this copper plate, dated March 6, 965 CE, the Kinhika village (Kinhai to the north west of Pune) on the banks of river Indra (Indrayani) is donated.

This village falls under the settlement and administrative unit of Ramtirthika, which according to Dr Manjiri Bhalerao, can be identified on the banks of river Ram in Pune.

Rashtrakuta rule was followed by their feudatories, the Shilahara kings, who rose to power in subsequent centuries.

The Janjira copperplate of the Shilahara dynasty king, Aparajita, dated to August 20, 993, mentions the conquest of Punaka vishaya, i.e. Pune, as an important career achievement.

Shilahara king Aparajita ruled from his capital in Thane and Pune was part of his territory. The copper plate mentions Kramavid Brahmin, Kolama, from Karad as the donee who was gifted certain villages to perform religious rites related to solar eclipse

One finds another mention of the same Brahmin in the second set of Janjira copper plates. We get to know that the donee originally hailed from town of Khetaka (modern Rajgurunagar), part of Punaka country (Pune).

These scattered records finally break their silence and inform us that between eighth and the 10th centuries, various suburbs on the western and eastern side of Pune were independent villages falling under the imperial rule of sacred headquarters rightly known as “Punya vishaya”!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Cleaner, more aware... but for the most part, life back to normal in Pune’s Covid hotspots

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:43 PM IST
PUNE During the early days of the pandemic last year, when the rest of the city was relatively untouched by the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 infection, Kashewadi slum in Bhavani peth had become a hotspot of infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
others

Jharkhand: 14-year-old allegedly gangraped in Chaibasa; three arrested

By Debashish Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The girl had gone to Dokatta village with her family to celebrate Maghe festival on Friday. The men gang-raped her there and fled after abandoning her in Chaibasa
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: Pune gets its first names... royal patronages recognise sacred headquarters

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Those of you who have read Sherlock Holmes would know the name of the unusual Diogenes club for recluses and private people, of which Sherlock’s brother, Mycroft was a member
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Hyderabad: 29-year-old woman techie stabbed by alleged stalker; condition stable

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The accused works as a hair stylist at a popular international brand salon and belongs to Haryana. A case of attempt to murder has been registered and further investigations are on
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dividing road of Sectors 78 and 79 in Mohali in a dilapidated condition. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The dividing road of Sectors 78 and 79 in Mohali in a dilapidated condition. (Keshav Singh/HT)
others

Mohali MC to take over road maintenance from April 1

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:49 AM IST
The re-carpeting work of the roads in Sectors 76 to 80 hasn’t been carried out by GMADA for the last four years and their condition has gone from bad to worse
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district’s case tally has now reached 27,295, of which 25,635 have recovered while 1,030 have succumbed to the virus. The district currently has 630 active cases. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
The district’s case tally has now reached 27,295, of which 25,635 have recovered while 1,030 have succumbed to the virus. The district currently has 630 active cases. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s single-day Covid count breaches 100-mark after 83 days

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:51 AM IST
With this, the district has also recorded its biggest single-day spike of the year, surpassing the 81 cases recorded on February 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report was compiled to find out the vulnerable group of patients and the measures that need to be taken to prevent more infections. (HT PHOTO)
The report was compiled to find out the vulnerable group of patients and the measures that need to be taken to prevent more infections. (HT PHOTO)
others

Covid infections saw 75% jump in February

By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:45 AM IST
The Covid mortality rate, however, saw a dip with 36 fatalities in January and 29 in February. Of the total fatalities in January, as many as 26 were males and eight were females, while in February, 23 were males and six were females.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing during the budget session of the state assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing during the budget session of the state assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)
others

Barbs fly in HP House over suspension of 5 Cong MLAs

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday saw the members of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress trading barbs over the suspension of five legislators, including leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court concluded that as Covid-19 had taken away from the society a number of reputed doctors, the pool of doctors had to be replenished fast. (HT File)
The court concluded that as Covid-19 had taken away from the society a number of reputed doctors, the pool of doctors had to be replenished fast. (HT File)
others

Create extra seat for MBBS aspirant: HC to Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The petitioner, who had scored 96 percentile in NEET approached HC after she was refused a seat because of lack of clear guidelines in the admission brochure about unfilled seats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress activists burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
Congress activists burn an effigy of senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)
others

Rift in J&K Cong: Group protests against Azad, another supports him

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Led by JKPCC general secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary, party workers earlier in the day burnt Azad’s effigy and staged a protest against him outside the Jammu Press Club, while those from the Youth Congress and the NSUI sought his removal from the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens in a queue outside Bandra-Kurla Complex vaccination centre on Tuesday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Citizens in a queue outside Bandra-Kurla Complex vaccination centre on Tuesday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Covid-19 vaccination drive turnout improving in Maharashtra

By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:27 AM IST
A total of 33,044 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. Of these, 12,299 were citizens above 60 years, while 3,812 were in the age group of 45-60 with comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man, who worked as a private doctor’s driver, fell unconscious 20 minutes after he was administered the dose at Bhagyanagar vaccination centre.
The man, who worked as a private doctor’s driver, fell unconscious 20 minutes after he was administered the dose at Bhagyanagar vaccination centre.
others

45-year-old dies minutes after receiving second Covid-19 shot in Maharashtra

By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) claimed that the cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is acquired
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers sanitise a classroom of SIES College at Sion in February. (HT File)
Workers sanitise a classroom of SIES College at Sion in February. (HT File)
others

Mumbai colleges forced to go back to online mode as Covid-19 cases surge

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Despite no clear directions from the government, some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions for their final-year students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the launch of the coastal road tunnel-boring machine on January 11. (HT File)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the launch of the coastal road tunnel-boring machine on January 11. (HT File)
others

5 political decisions that helped Mumbai cope with Covid-19

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:18 AM IST
A year on, more than 2.16 million people have been infected in the state, and of those, 327,619 are in Mumbai. The authorities soon realised that Mumbai needed special steps to control the virus spread
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gangster Ravi Pujari was remanded to police custody till March 9 by the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the same case. (HT PHOTO)
Gangster Ravi Pujari was remanded to police custody till March 9 by the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the same case. (HT PHOTO)
others

Thane police start process to get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Thane police have started the procedure to take custody of gangster Ravi Pujari who has several extortions and attempt to murder cases registered against him with the Thane police commissionarate
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP