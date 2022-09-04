Take steps to galvanise economy: Kerala CM Vijayan to Centre at southern zonal council meet
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged the Central government to make the states take up what he called as productive spending to galvanise the economy of the country.
Speaking at the 30th southern zonal council meeting here, Vijayan said there was a need for discussion on the proposed laws based on the concurrent list of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution before they were enacted.
“There can be contestations, but through discussions and debates, consensus can emerge narrowing down the areas of differences. This is the essence of a healthy federal democracy,” Vijayan said.
He recalled the co-operative spirit with which the states faced the situation in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Differences stood apart and we rose to the need of the hour to protect and provide the people relief. Though the immediate threat has receded, the fiscal empowerment of the Union and the states are of equal importance to meet the long impact of the pandemic on the economy. I take this opportunity to request the central government to take a pro-active stand to enable the states to undertake productive spending to galvanise the national economy,” he said.
Vijayan called for taking up major issues like coastal erosion, upgrade of railways and airport infrastructure as they were important to livelihood and the economy.
He said the zonal councils have a role in fostering the spirit of co-operative federalism and one of its important functions was to resolve emerging issues.
“More important is learning of success stories and varied experiences of one another and attempt to adapt them to each State according to prevailing circumstances. In our Constitutional set-up, representatives to all tiers of the government are elected by the people, who gave unto themselves the Constitution. Power is not to be envisaged as a hierarchical and pyramidal structure, but as one which moves in concentric circles, with each tier of government having its defined territorial jurisdiction,” Vijayan said.
The Left leader pointed out that thousands of pilgrims from the southern States who visit the Sabarimala temple in Kerala are treated as honoured guests.
Vijayan sought the opinion of the chief ministers and the governors on further improving the facilities extended to the pilgrims.
He said co-operative federalism requires continuous exchange of ideas between all the stakeholders. The zonal council meeting was for southern states and Union Territories.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
