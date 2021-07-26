Taliye search operations called off; 31 missing to be declared dead

PUNE The search operation for those missing at the site of the Taliye landslide stopped on Monday, the fifth day after the tragedy, after relatives gave a written consent saying they have lost hope and do not want to undergo any further trauma, after scattered human parts were being recovered.

So far, 53 bodies have been retrieved post the incident, in which a portion of a hillock gave away, burying 82 people living in 42 houses. It was one of the deadliest landslides witnessed during last week’s flood tragedy.

“The teams have stopped the search and rescue operation at the landslide-hit Taliye village and 31 missing are to be declared dead following due process. The search for these missing people has been called off after seeking the opinion of NDRF, SDRF, and TDRF. The relatives of the missing people also demanded closure of the operations,” said Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhari.

“It’s been a painful experience for all of us. We have lost our near and dead ones and to see them in pieces was another traumatic experience,” said a father, who lost his five-year old son. Following the discussion between the administration and relatives, the operation was called off at 10 am on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the village and said as landslides proved fatal in many parts of the state, the government would come up with a plan to permanently relocate people living in hilly areas.

A 12-year-old girl, Akshata, who survived the incident said she was outside her home when a large slush of mud came down burying the entire village.