Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for burning his 5-year-old son alive
The Tamil Nadu police have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man in Tiruvarur district for allegedly burning alive his five-year-old son. The boy died of 95% burn injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, said inspector T Natarajan.
The man’s wife reported that he set alight their son on February 27 when he was drunk, said Natarajan. “He [the man] is unemployed and it is his wife who supports the family by working as a coolie.” The couple, who have another son as well, had a fight when in a fit of rage, he set the boy afire.
Also Read | Delhi riots case: A hundred suspicions not proof, says court
Natarajan denied media reports that superstition had prompted the man to kill his son. “Local media have said so but our investigation did not find that. He was inebriated and committed the crime in a fit of rage.”
Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M K Stalin took to social media seeking immediate action. He said it was “shocking and painful” that a father burnt his son to death “as an astrologer told him he might be endangered by his son in the future”. Such “human sacrifices” should no longer be tolerated, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hammers wife, two daughters to death in UP’s Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for burning his 5-year-old son alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Goa-based climate activist granted transit bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cleaner, more aware... but for the most part, life back to normal in Pune’s Covid hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand: 14-year-old allegedly gangraped in Chaibasa; three arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: Pune gets its first names... royal patronages recognise sacred headquarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad: 29-year-old woman techie stabbed by alleged stalker; condition stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC to take over road maintenance from April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s single-day Covid count breaches 100-mark after 83 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid infections saw 75% jump in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbs fly in HP House over suspension of 5 Cong MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Create extra seat for MBBS aspirant: HC to Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift in J&K Cong: Group protests against Azad, another supports him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive turnout improving in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45-year-old dies minutes after receiving second Covid-19 shot in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox