Tamil writers praise PM Modi for organising Kashi Tamil Sangamam

A group of writers from Tamil Nadu which reached Varanasi on Wednesday under Kashi Tamil Sangamam phase 2, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event which has given them an opportunity to see Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya closely and temples in these cities. A stall put up on the occasion of phase 2 of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. (HT Photo)

“Under this initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we all have come to Kashi and visited several temples here. We will also be able to see Ayodhya and Prayagraj very closely. We are thankful to PM Modi,” said the group of Tamil writers. Their group is named Sidhu.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

They said that they visited Baba Vishwanath on the day of their arrival and the temple has changed a lot.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) phase 2 began on December 17.

Soon after reaching Kashi, the Tamil writers reached Kashi Vishwanath Temple where they offered Gangajal to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Thereafter, the group gathered at the Shankaracharya Chowk on KV Corridor premises where they invoked Baba Kashi Vishwanath by performing folk dances and songs.

According to a press communique, the pundits gave them detailed information about the temple’s history and amenities available there.

They also offered prayers to Maa Ganga and each of them got their photo clicked at Gangadwar of KV Dham also known as KV corridor.

The group visited Maa Vishalakshi and Maa Annapurna temple. All the devotees went to Annapurna Bhawan and took prasad.

Woodcraft stall attracts visitors

A wooden doll made by a Tamil craftsman is the centre of attraction at the Kashi Tamil Sangam exhibition at Namo Ghat. The visitors to the exhibition are liking the wooden toys at the stall run by Tamil craftsman K Raghunatham.

K Raghunatham says, “We make wooden dolls for children to play and wooden items to decorate the house. This toy is made from white wood which is very soft and strong.”

Raghunatham has been practicing woodcraft for over four decades. He is a resident of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu and he has also received a state award for his work.

He says, “I am sure that such big events will not only strengthen the cultural ties between the two places, but will also prove to be a boon for the craftsmen.”

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting such events.

Raju Mohan Sharma, a visitor, said that wooden toys made by craftsmen of Tamil Nadu were very beautiful and he bought it for his kids. He said that if we provide our children with these toys, the vision of plastic free India would be fulfilled.

More than 1500 delegates from across the country are participating in this programme highlighting the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu. People appreciated the event saying that it will create awareness among the present generation and highlight the cultural ties between the two places.