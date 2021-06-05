Tankers transporting methyl alcohol to carry poison sign

LUCKNOW: Now tankers transporting methyl alcohol would carry legal warnings about the toxic substance s well as poison signs in bold white letters on both sides of the vehicle.

The decision has been taken after the Aligarh hooch tragedy, in which the unofficial death toll is several times higher than the official one.

“Production, storage and sale of methyl alcohol would be closely monitored and the tanks and containers of methyl alcohol would be clearly marked,” said Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary, excise.

“Whenever alcohol is sold secretly by the driver or cleaner from the tankers at dhabas and Illicit liquor is manufactured from this alcohol , it can result in hooch tragedy,” Bhoosreddy said, explaining the reasons behind the decision.

The department has also issued a toll-free number - 18001805331 - to inform people regarding illicit liquor. A WhatsApp number 9454466019 has also been issued by excise department on which information can be given.

“Prompt action shall be taken on such information,” the official said.

“The tankers shall be properly sealed to ensure that methyl alcohol can’t be stolen. The tanker shall be dispatched only after this is confirmed,” he said adding a strict vigil would be maintained on the use of methyl alcohol to prevent deaths due to illicit liquor.

The official said strict action would be taken against any unlicensed unit found producing methyl alcohol in any district.

“Accountability would be fixed and in case of death due to consumption of illicit liquor made from methyl alcohol, the officers and employees of the units that were tasked with checking this would be held responsible and strict action would be initiated against them,” the official said.

Gangster Act and NSA shall be invoked against those found involved in illicit liquor manufacture and trade. The additional chief secretary has also appealed to the general public o not buy liquor from illegal sources.

“Such liquor may be made of methyl alcohol or denatured spirit, which can cause loss of vision and death. We have given instructions to all those concerned to issue warnings in electronic media and newspapers and to spread the above information widely by distributing hand bills among the common people,” he added.