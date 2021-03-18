IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Taste of life: War rationing office conquers new dimension for women’s lives - independence
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: War rationing office conquers new dimension for women’s lives - independence

Annapurnabai Apte was 21 when she stepped inside a restaurant for the first time in her life
READ FULL STORY
By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Annapurnabai Apte was 21 when she stepped inside a restaurant for the first time in her life. The year was 1943. She was about to get married in a couple of months and her colleagues demanded she treated them to a plate of fritters. So they went to “Balkrishna Upahargruha”, near the Central Building in Pune, one Saturday afternoon, and ordered three plates of fritters which were shared by the group of five women. They then returned to their work in the Rationing Office.

The Second World War had entered India then. While India had been spared the material destruction that had befallen many other countries, she had suffered the devastating economic consequences of war. The British Government was forced to introduce the first structured public distribution of food-grains in India through the rationing system of a fixed quantity of ration (jowar, rice, sugar, kerosene) to ration card holders in several cities and towns.

The system was started in September 1939 in Bombay and subsequently extended to other parts of India. By the end of 1943, 13 cities had been brought under the coverage of rationing (including Pune), and by 1946, as many as 771 cities/towns were covered. The system catered to some rural areas, suffering from chronic shortage, as well. The Department of Food under the Government of India was created in 1942, which helped in food matters getting the serious attention of the government.

When the rationing office was set up in Pune in early 1940, the first batch of employees comprised 17 women. Annapurnabai Apte was one of them. She had just got out of school. When one of her classmates told her about the new office employing girls, she decided to grab the opportunity and showed up at the office, without informing her family. She was asked to start working immediately. There was no interview.

The War forced women to step out of their houses to contribute to household expenses. Their responsibilities were often clerical and limited to non - combat positions away from the frontlines. In India, women were either enlisted as nurses, or they worked at the rationing offices.

Great care was taken to not abandon the domestic ideals in India. Women were given the traditional responsibility of providing and distributing food. Men were employed at the armament depots and factories set up in Khadki, Dapodi and Aundh. The men earned 40 at the armament depots. The women earned 20 per month at the rationing offices. They were entrusted with making ration cards, keeping records, drafting letters, maintaining inventories and tracking orders.

The women were young and timid. Many of them had never ever spoken with men outside their homes. They suddenly found themselves in an unfamiliar environment, entrusted with work for which they had no prior experience. They would often fumble, or could not speak at all. They would get the names on the cards wrong and would burst into tears when people complained and their bosses scolded them.

Men found this funny. They would visit the rationing offices and enjoyed themselves when the women found it hard to answer pointless queries of visitors.

One morning in 1941, an elderly gentleman visited the rationing office in the Central Building. The female staff were asked to assemble in a hall. The gentleman asked the women to be more confident and believe in their abilities and skills. “You have been given a great opportunity to work outside your homes, make the most of it. Always remember that if you fail, women would be condemned to household chores all their lives. You have to set a benchmark for them. People are hungry. They have little money. It is your responsibility to make sure they are fed properly. Do not let them down”, he told them.

He was RP Paranjpye, the first Indian to achieve the coveted title of senior wrangler at the University of Cambridge.

Annapurnabai narrated this incident to me one evening in August, 2012. I was roaming around Kasba peth looking for a hostel established in 1880s by the Satyashodhak Samaj, and someone directed me to her. She was 92 then. She knew nothing about the hostel, but I got to listen to the gutsy lady narrate her experiences working in the rationing office and later, at the District Collectorate.

She and the 16 other women from the first batch worked till their retirement at the age of 55. They bought bicycles with their salaries, educated their younger siblings and later married them off.

They started wearing sarees differently. They relished puri-bhaji and misal occasionally at Santosh Bhuvan and bought jalebis at Mathura Bhuvan. They built homes and their careers. Their courage resulted in more women working in offices and factories.

Annapurnabai and the other women at the rationing offices made sure they did not let RP Paranjpye and Pune down.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: War rationing office conquers new dimension for women’s lives - independence

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Annapurnabai Apte was 21 when she stepped inside a restaurant for the first time in her life
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Special court orders probe into charges of fraud against makers of Kaagaz

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:08 PM IST
The order on Wednesday came after Lal Bihari Mritak, a farmer who struggled for 18 years to get corrected the official records in which he was declared dead, accused Satish Kaushik and Salman Khan of going back on the promise for his consent to the making of the film Kaagaz on his life
READ FULL STORY
Close
The local bodies department is expected to receive the gazette notification of results from state election department soon, after which it will give a 14-day notice to elect office-bearers and for civic bodies to make arrangements. (HT file)
The local bodies department is expected to receive the gazette notification of results from state election department soon, after which it will give a 14-day notice to elect office-bearers and for civic bodies to make arrangements. (HT file)
others

Office-bearers for 117 urban local bodies in Punjab to be elected in April first week

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The office-bearers are mayors, senior deputy mayors and deputy mayors in municipal corporations and president, senior vice-president and vice-president in councils and notified area committees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
the PDP had suffered a major jolt last year after six of its senior leaders quit the party. (HT File Photo)
the PDP had suffered a major jolt last year after six of its senior leaders quit the party. (HT File Photo)
others

Jolt to PDP as Jammu leader Choudhary quits party posts

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The beleaguered Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is likely to suffer another big jolt after its state general secretary Surinder Choudhary resigned from the posts of state general secretary and political affairs committee on Wednesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
A patient being tested for covid-19. (HT file)
A patient being tested for covid-19. (HT file)
others

Jalandhar DC orders FIR against private lab for overcharging for covid-19 test

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:44 AM IST
The DC added a complaint was received against the lab for charging 1,500 for conducting the RT-PCR test for covid-19, whereas the Punjab government has capped the test price at 900.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lawmakers pay rich tributes, assembly adjourned

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:42 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh assembly paid rich tributes to Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who passed away at Delhi on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former MP Muzaffar Baig (in brown) greets Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Conference chairperson Sajad Lone on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)
Former MP Muzaffar Baig (in brown) greets Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Conference chairperson Sajad Lone on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)
others

Muzaffar Baig joins J&K Peoples’ Conference

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Had resigned last year from the PDP after his wife Safeena was denied ticket by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to contest DDC polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP national president JP Nadda pays his condolences to a family member of BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda pays his condolences to a family member of BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
others

MP Swaroop’s death sends shock waves across Mandi

By HT Correspondent, Shimla/dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
People rushed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ram Swaroop Sharma’s residence at Jalpehar village in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi as the news of his death in Delhi broke on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (HT Photo)
HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (HT Photo)
others

Will ask Capt to cap number of pilgrims coming to HP: Jai Ram

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Says over 1.78 lakh people have been administered vaccine in the state that is about 2.6 percent of the total population
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi riots: Man who complained about loot at his house made accused in the same case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday termed it “an apparent absurdity” that a man in the north east Delhi riots, who had complained to the police about the damage and loot of his house during the north east Delhi riots, had subsequently made an accused in the case by the police after his complaint was clubbed with another complaint of one Naresh Chand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Plastic waste menace: Time for consumers to re-think buying habits

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Plastic pollution has reached such alarming proportions that as consumers, we now need to demand accountability from manufacturers who use plastic for packaging their goods but refuse to take responsibility for the waste that they generate
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Burglars make off with 300kg safe containing 5.8 lakh from Ludhiana flour mill

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Drill hole in a wall of the mill to steal the safe, dump it at a vacant plot nearby after stealing cash
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Medical board to examine X-ray of farmer who died during R-Day clashes in Delhi

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed the Delhi health secretary to constitute a medical board comprising a forensic expert and a radiologist of Maulana Azad Medical College to prepare and examine an X-ray report of a protesting farmer who died allegedly after his speeding tractor overturned the anti-farm bill agitators’ January 26 rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana woman booked for aborting pregnancy without informing husband

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Chandigarh man filed a complaint in July 2020 after he found out that his wife got two abortions without his knowledge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lucknow admn to ensure implementation of guest limit norms for functions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:22 PM IST
LUCKNOW The district administration will ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols, especially the ones pertaining to get-togethers and marriage functions
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP