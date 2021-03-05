IND USA
TCS-IISER Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm

PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:05 PM IST

PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Rao stated that as per the report, which is yet to be made public, schools and colleges are the biggest source of the Covid-19 infection, with a second level source of infection being malls, restaurants and bars.

“The report forecasts that in a worst-case scenario, Pune district will have a total number of positive cases that were recorded in September-October 2020,” Rao said.

“I have requested the experts from TCS and IISER to also consider the rate of vaccination going on and what will be that impact on the rate of infection, critical patients and death toll. They are expected to come up with further results on March 10,” Rao said.

“Their study also shows that the schools and colleges are a major source of infection. Fortunately, we are approaching the summer vacations, so I don’t think there will be much harm if we continue with the restrictions on schools and colleges. We are aware that board exams are scheduled and we are definitely going to consider it,” Rao added.

Covid review on Mar 12

On Covid restrictions in the city, which have been declared till March 14, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said a decision regarding their extension, renewal or closure, will be taken on March 12.

The next Covid review meeting will be held on March 12 in the presence of Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar. “The findings of the TCS-IISER report and recommendations based on it will be put forth before the guardian minister,” Rao said.

