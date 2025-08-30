Teacher killed by unidentified men in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district: Police

Raipur: A 25-year-old visiting teacher in government schools (shikshadoot) was allegedly killed by unidentified men in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said. A team of security forces was sent to the spot on Saturday morning and further details are awaited, a police officer said. (Representative photo)

The deceased, Kallu Tati, a resident of Todka village, was posted in a school in Lendra village.

According to police, at least seven teachers have been killed by suspected Maoists in four districts of Bastar in the last three years — five of them in 2025 alone. A teacher was killed in Sukma district on August 27, while another was murdered in Narayanpur on August 15.

Last month, two teachers were killed in the Farsegarh area of Bijapur, and on February 19, two men, including a teacher, were killed in neighbouring Dantewada. More than 30 civilians have lost their lives in Maoist violence across the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, so far this year.

“Maoists have been targeting shikshadoots in the Bastar region on suspicion of being police informers, and the latest incident appears to be part of the same pattern,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.