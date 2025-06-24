Teen murder: Suspect caught, one at large

:The Police in Bulandshahr district have made major progress in solving the murder of a 16-year-old boy from Dibai village. One suspect, a minor, has been arrested, while a second accused is still on the run. The police took swift action, registered a case, and launched a thorough investigation. By Sunday evening, they arrested one of the suspects—a minor. (For representation only)

On Friday, the teenager’s mutilated body was found in a canal. Locals quickly informed the police, who arrived at the scene and started the investigation. The victim was later identified as a resident of the same village. After the post-mortem examination, the body was returned to the family for final rites. The grieving family later filed a complaint at the Dibai police station, accusing a local youth and a minor of luring the boy from home, killing him, and dumping the body in the canal to hide the crime.

The police took swift action, registered a case, and launched a thorough investigation. By Sunday evening, they arrested one of the suspects—a minor.

Circle officer (CO) Shobhit Kumar, who is leading the investigation, said the arrested minor was questioned. Based on his statement, police recovered important evidence from his house, including a cord and a sack believed to have been used in the crime.

According to CO Kumar, the initial findings suggest the accused tried to sexually assault the boy. When the boy resisted, he was strangled to death. His body was then thrown into the canal in an attempt to cover up the crime. The arrested minor has been sent to a juvenile observation home, following the legal procedure for underage suspects.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to search for the second accused, who is still missing. “We are conducting raids at several locations and are confident that he will be caught soon,” said CO Kumar. He also urged the public to share any information that might help in the arrest.