: A 17-year-old boy went missing and is feared drowned after a boat carrying six boys capsized in the Ganga river near Ganga village in Mirzapur district on Friday, police said. The group was travelling to Varanasi by boat when the incident occurred. Teenager missing after boat capsizes in Ganga River, five rescued

According to police, the missing boy has been identified as Ajay Kumar ,17,. The other five boys — Arjun Sahni, Mallu Sahni, Ansh, Suraj, and Akash — are all residents of Ganga village under Chunar police station and were rescued safely.

Inspector Ravindra Bhushan Maurya of Chunar police station said the boat capsized after water entered through a hole in its bottom. All six boys fell into the river. Five managed to swim to safety, but Ajay Kumar did not make it to the shore. Ajay’s uncle, Arvind Kumar, told police that the boys were going to Varanasi by boat when the accident happened. A search operation has been launched to find Ajay in the river.

The police are continuing the search and have warned local residents to avoid using damaged or unsafe boats.