Tehsildar flees after FIR lodged against him for alleged molestation

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 02, 2023 07:54 PM IST

The accused Tehsildar, Abhay Raj, has been suspended after a departmental inquiry by the commissioner of revenue council PN Singh

A tehsildar posted in the Rudrapur tehsil of the Deoria district absconded from his official residence a day after an FIR of alleged molestation was filed against him, police said.

Abhay Raj was posted in Rudrapur tehsil for the past two years and he indulged in an illicit relationship with a female leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making false promises to marry her. (FOR REPRESENTATION )
In the meantime, the accused Tehsildar, Abhay Raj, has been suspended after a departmental inquiry by the commissioner of revenue council PN Singh, they added.

The police station in charge of Rudrapur Deoria, Umesh Vajpayee confirmed that the tehsildar had been suspended and attached to the divisional commissioner’s office. He said the victim had registered a statement before the court and police personnel are raiding various hideouts of the accused who is a resident of Pratapgarh district.

Officials said Abhay Raj was posted in Rudrapur tehsil for the past two years and he indulged in an illicit relationship with a female leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making false promises to marry her.

On May 31, the BJP leader reached Sankalp Sharma, superintendent of police (SP) Deoria’s office and registered her complaint, following which SP Deoria on Wednesday had ordered to lodge a case against the accused who was by that time working in the office.

However, police reached the residence of the accused on Thursday, but the accused Tehsildar managed to escape and was still out of reach. Abdur Rahman

