Telangana HC stays reopening of govt residential schools

The Telangana high court on Tuesday stayed the reopening of all state-run welfare and residential schools. The state government passed orders on August 23 for physical classes in all schools to resume from September 1.

The high court, however, allowed private schools to resume physical classes, but said that no one could be forced to attend. The high court also asked the state department of education to issue guidelines for schools to conduct physical classes.

The high court’s ruling was in response to a public interest litigation filed by one Bala Krishna Mandapati, a UPSC course coach and advocate. A bench comprising acting chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Vinod Kumar gave the state government four weeks’ time to show that it is fully prepared to reopen its welfare and residential schools.

Also Read | Telangana set to use drones for afforestation campaign

“The reopening of all government residential, tribal welfare and social welfare schools has been stayed. With regard to private schools, parents can send their children it they want to, but they have the freedom to choose to do so,” said Mandapati’s lawyer Kruthi Kalaga.

Telangana is still reporting about 300 Covid-19 cases everyday even now.

In the state, schools and other educational institutions have been shut since the academic year began, and classes are still being held online. After the government decided to reopen all schools, managements were asked to create a customised seating arrangement along with a proper plan for physical distancing, and making students wear masks compulsorily.