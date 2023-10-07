News / Cities / Others / Temple or office? Vns div office building to be built to world standards

Temple or office? Vns div office building to be built to world standards

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 07, 2023 08:33 PM IST

State-of-the-art 10-storey building to house offices, banks, a cafeteria, stationery shop, a gym for the employees; to cost approx ₹275 cr

The integrated divisional office building to come up on the Varanasi divisional commissionerate complex premises will look like a temple. The building will have two interconnected towers, 10 floors, and house all divisional level offices.

An artist’s impression of the proposed building (Sourced)
Abhishek Goyal, vice chairman, Varanasi Development Authority, said that a ground plus 10-10 storey tower is proposed in the divisional commissionerate complex. It will house about 59 divisional level offices. It is believed that this will be the most modern and iconic building of Uttar Pradesh. All environmental protection standards will be followed in this green building. It will be constructed to international standards.

According to a press statement, the VDA vice-chairman said that some essential business activities are also proposed here. There will be banks, a cafeteria, stationery and related shops. There will also be a gym for the employees. The construction of the state-of-the-art multi-storey building will cost approximately 275 crore.

