Ten booked for assaulting man, robbing cash and gold chain in Gurugram

Police have booked 10 people for allegedly assaulting a 32-year-old man and robbing him in the middle of a road in Gurugram’s Sector 14 on Friday night, officers said on Sunday. Police registered a case under BNS provisions related to wrongful restraint, causing hurt, unlawful assembly and rioting. (File photo)

Based on the victim’s statement and medical records, police registered a case under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the victim, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Sector 13, the incident occurred around 10.15pm on Friday when he was returning home from Sector 14 in an SUV driven by his acquaintance.

Near Nokia Care on New Mata Road, he noticed a motorcycle, an SUV without a registration plate and a hatchback following their vehicle. When their SUV slowed due to heavy traffic ahead, one of the vehicles allegedly hit it from behind and the occupants were overpowered.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that the suspects dragged him out of the SUV and assaulted him with sticks, a steel container and a glass bottle, leaving him unconscious. His acquaintance was also assaulted while attempting to intervene, but sustained only minor injuries.

Police said the accused allegedly took away the victim’s gold chain and ₹15,000 in cash that was kept inside the vehicle.

The victim’s acquaintance subsequently called his brother, who took both men to a private hospital in Palam Vihar. The hospital informed police, following which a medico-legal examination was conducted.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend all those involved in the assault. Officers added that allegations of robbery and theft are also being verified.

To be sure, the victim’s acquaintance did not file a police complaint and the FIR names only one person as a victim.