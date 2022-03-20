Tension after clash between members of 2 communities
Tension prevailed in Dhanda Darwaja locality of Amroha district after a clash between members of two communities over playing of DJ music during Holi celebration on Friday.
Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace. A case against 40 people was registered and six have been arrested, police said.
PRO to superintendent of police (SP) of Amroha, Nishant Rathi Saud, on Saturday, said: “A case was registered against 15 named and 25 unknown people and search was on to arrest the other accused.”
The incident occurred when a group of people were celebrating Holi near a mosque while playing DJ music at a very high volume. Members of the other community, who had arrived there to offer namaz (prayers), requested them to lower the volume of the music. This led to an altercation followed by brick batting, police said.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.
