Home / Cities / Others / Tension after clash between members of 2 communities
others

Tension after clash between members of 2 communities

After a clash between members of two communities over playing DJ music during Holi celebrations, tension prevailed in Dhanda Darwaja locality of Amroha district on Friday.
In order to maintain peace, additional police have been deployed in the area. According to the police, 40 people have been charged and six have been arrested. (HT PHOTO/FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
In order to maintain peace, additional police have been deployed in the area. According to the police, 40 people have been charged and six have been arrested. (HT PHOTO/FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Tension prevailed in Dhanda Darwaja locality of Amroha district after a clash between members of two communities over playing of DJ music during Holi celebration on Friday.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace. A case against 40 people was registered and six have been arrested, police said.

PRO to superintendent of police (SP) of Amroha, Nishant Rathi Saud, on Saturday, said: “A case was registered against 15 named and 25 unknown people and search was on to arrest the other accused.”

The incident occurred when a group of people were celebrating Holi near a mosque while playing DJ music at a very high volume. Members of the other community, who had arrived there to offer namaz (prayers), requested them to lower the volume of the music. This led to an altercation followed by brick batting, police said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out