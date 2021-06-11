Terror angle ruled out in Banka madrassa blast

PATNA

The Bihar Police on Friday ruled out terror angle in the blast that took place at a madrassa (seminary) in Banka district and said there was no need for a probe by the the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The blast on June 8 had killed an Imam (cleric) and blew up a portion of the madrassa building.

“It was found during police investigation that a countrymade bomb caused the blast and that milk cans were used in making the crude bomb,” said a senior official of state’s home department, not willing to be named.

The official said that the forensics team or anti-terrorism squad (ATS) sleuths had not found any trace RDX or improvised explosives from the site. “It seems crude bombs kept in a steel container exploded one by one.”

The police had also recovered ₹1.65 lakh from almirah of the deceased Imam, Mohammad Abdul Momin Sattar, which has been handed over to his family members.

The madrassa didn’t have any students present at the time of the blast since it was shut since Bihar enforced lockdown on May 5.

Meanwhile, Banka district magistrate Suharsh Bhagat said madrassa was not a registered one. It was constructed between 2000 and 2001.