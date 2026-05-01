Hyderabad, Telangana's newly appointed DGP C V Anand on Friday said the state police would take concrete measures, involving district-level officials, to check cyber crimes, drugs menace and road accidents. T'gana DGP Anand focuses on cyber crime, drugs and road safety

Anand, who assumed charge as the new DGP, also said he would review the investigation into the case related to alleged phone-tapping case linked to the previous BRS regime and take steps to file the second chargesheet in the case soon.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was questioned earlier this year by the Telangana Police SIT in connection with the case related to alleged phone tapping.

On Left Wing Extremism, Anand said their chances of revival are very slim and assured that the police would take all measures to ensure that the problem does not resurface.

The police would effectively implement the rehabilitation programmes meant for the surrendered Naxals and ensure that they join the mainstream, he added.

"Nature of crimes is also changing. Earlier, we used to see thefts, dacoities and violent crimes. They have seen a decline now. Cyber criminals are causing a great loss to citizens," he said.

According to him, although the state government has set up the cyber security bureau and cracked several cases, the cyber crimes are continuing. Field-level officials, including district Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police also need to be involved to further check the cyber crimes.

Speaking on narcotics and cyber crimes, Anand said besides effective policing, awareness programmes also need to be taken up.

He also said Artificial Intelligence would be utilised in investigation of crimes.

He noted that about 1,600 new vehicles hit the roads every day in the state capital Hyderabad region leading to challenges in managing traffic.

Similar to the Cyber Security Bureau and Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement Force, police would like to set up a

Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau to standardise traffic management practices across the state.

Around 7,500 deaths take place in road accidents in Telangana every year, he said.

Asked about laws related to cow slaughter not being implemented effectively and violent incidents taking place involving animal trafficking, he said police alone would deal with the issue and a helpline would be set up and action would be taken as per law.

Anand favoured revamping of some units of the police department.

Citing an example, he said Greyhounds and SIB were created as Naxal problem was rampant during the 1980s and 1990s.

It is not correct to continue the personnel in the units at the same level, he said.

There are about 19,000 vacancies and the Chief Minister and Deputy CM suggested brainstorming and coming up with a number on the vacancies to be filled up, he said.

Observing that he faced many professional challenges in his career and learnt invaluable lessons, Anand said he assumes the bigger responsibility with humility and resolve.

In a post on X, he said he is "committed to upholding law, ensuring public safety, and serving the people of Telangana with integrity and dedication".

Anand, a 1991-batch IPS officer, served as Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Home Department, before being appointed as the DGP.

He succeeded B Shivadhar Reddy, who superannuated on April 30.

Several senior police officials wished Anand after he took charge as the new DGP.

Anand began his police career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Warangal Rural sub-division.

The first nine years of his service were spent in naxal-affected districts, where he led operations and was involved in several encounters, according to official sources.

He was awarded the President's Gallantry Medal for his high-risk operations and role in countering naxalism. Anand also served as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

Shivadhar Reddy has been appointed as state security advisor following his superannuation.

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