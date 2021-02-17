Thane looks to raise Covid-19 vax target, staff strength at centres

Manpower has been increased to raise Thane district’s daily vaccination target by 50%. At present, first doses of the vaccine are being administered to frontline workers (FLWs) while already-inoculated healthcare workers (HCWs) are getting the booster dose. Of the targeted 1.15 lakh beneficiaries, 61% have received the first dose. In two days, only 1% of the target for the booster dose has been met across the district.

So far, the first dose of vaccine has been administered to 70,731 beneficiaries (51,034 HCWs and 20,542 FLWs) and 845 have received the booster dose. There are 72 vaccination centres across Thane district.

Civil surgeon Kailas Pawar said additional staff has been assigned to centres. “If a centre has a target of 100 beneficiaries and one team of vaccinators, they will administer vaccines to FLWs while the additional team provides booster vaccines to HCWs. Centres with two teams of vaccinators will get two additional teams and their target will increase to 400,” he said.