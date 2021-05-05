IND USA
others

Thane Police chief Phansalkar transferred

By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 12:03 AM IST

Thane Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was on Tuesday transferred to the post of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd’s managing director.

Suresh Kumar Mekhla, joint commissioner of police, Thane, has been given the additional charge of the city’s police chief.

Phansalkar, who is an additional director general, was promoted to the director general rank last week and was transferred accordingly following the promotion.

A 1989 batch officer, Phansalkar had taken charge as Thane police commissioner on July 31, 2018.

He had previously worked in Thane in 2008 as a deputy commissioner of police.

Phansalkar, known to be a polite and down-to-earth officer, had a good control over the city during the lockdown period.

Last September, he was infected with coronavirus while performing his duty and was admitted for treatment.

