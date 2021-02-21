IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / The unforgettable legacy of Sahir Ludhianvi
Sahir Ludhianvi had no training in music but his songs lend themselves to musical tunes. (HT Photo)
Sahir Ludhianvi had no training in music but his songs lend themselves to musical tunes. (HT Photo)
others

The unforgettable legacy of Sahir Ludhianvi

It was inspired by Allama Iqbal’s tribute to Dagh Dehlvi ‘Is chaman mein honge paida bulbul-e-shiraz bhi, saikron sahir bhi honge, sahib-e-ejaz bhi’ that the legendry poet and lyricist, who was named Abdul Hayee by his feudal father, chose the pen name Sahir for himself
READ FULL STORY
By Amarjit Singh Hayer
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:00 AM IST

It was inspired by Allama Iqbal’s tribute to Dagh Dehlvi ‘Is chaman mein honge paida bulbul-e-shiraz bhi, saikron sahir bhi honge, sahib-e-ejaz bhi’ that the legendry poet and lyricist, who was named Abdul Hayee by his feudal father, chose the pen name Sahir for himself.

True to his pen name, Sahir, who was born on March 8, 1921, was a wizard of words. He was only eight years old when his mother was divorced and became his legal guardian. She enrolled him at Malwa Khalsa High School, Ludhiana, from where he matriculated in 1937. He joined Government College, Ludhiana, but left in 1941 without passing the bachelor of arts course he was pursuing.

An anthology of his poems, Talkhiyan, was published in 1943 but his ambition was to become a film lyricist. So, off he went to Bombay. However, little notice was taken of his first film Azadi Ki Rah Pe (1948). In 1950, his college friend, Mohan Sehgal, advised him to meet SD Burman, who was looking for a writer who could pen a song for his new tune. Burman played the tune to Sahir, who on the spur of the moment, composed the evergreen song ‘Thandi hawayen lehra ke aayen’ for Noor Jahan (1951). It was, however, the film Baazi (1951) that made him famous.

Pyaasa ranked one of 100 greatest films

His association with Burman ended after Pyaasa (1957), which was adjudged by Time Magazine as one of the 100 greatest films of all times. Even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was touched by his lyrics.

In a career spanning around 30 years, Sahir wrote 718 songs for 111 films. Sahir said, “I have always strived to bring song writing close to literary poetry and use it to provide political and social perspectives to people.” He believed film songs made poetry accessible even to illiterate film goers. He incorporated many of his poems and ghazals in films. Pyaasa and Kabhie Kabhie became blockbusters because of such poems. His songs explored social evils and the plight of women in man-dominated society. Despite constraints under which a film lyricist has to work, Sahir put across his progressive and secular philosophy.

Versatile oeuvre

Sahir’s songs are an epitome of youthful romance and the beauty of nature. They convey a message of hope and optimism. Despite being an atheist, he wrote memorable bhajans and qawwalis. He had no training in music but his songs lend themselves to musical tunes.

He also had a great deal of self-respect. Once a music director had remarked ‘Sahir sahib without Lata’s voice your songs will be ineffective.’ He took a pledge there and then that for two years he would not write songs for films where Lata Mangeshkar would be a playback singer. His films succeeded nonetheless and Sudha Malhotra became a popular singer.

He raised the status of film lyricists to such an extent that song writers’ name started appearing on gramophone records. All India Radio was made to announce the name of the songwriter along with the names of singer and music director. Sahir made it a point to charge a rupee more than the fee of the music director

Though, Sahir passed away on October 25, 1980 his songs remain as popular as they were forty years ago. Exemplifying Sahir’s genius on crafting the musings on human mortality is his iconic song from the film Kabhie Kabhie: ‘Mai pal do pal ka shayar hoon, pal do pal meri kahani hai, pal do pal meri hasti hai, pal do pal meri jawani hai’.

Amarjit Singh Hayer retired as professor of English at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.
Amarjit Singh Hayer retired as professor of English at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

(The writer retired as professor of English at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Thackeray also said that the farmers who face crop damage and losses due to natural disasters also must be compensated (HT File)
Thackeray also said that the farmers who face crop damage and losses due to natural disasters also must be compensated (HT File)
others

Must compete with world, not other states: Maharashtra CM at Niti Aayog meeting

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Thackeray took up issues of seeking greater assistance from the Centre to develop fishing, tourism and ports in the Konkan region of the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
The airstrip will be expanded from 3,000ft to 5,000ft. (HT PHOTO)
The airstrip will be expanded from 3,000ft to 5,000ft. (HT PHOTO)
others

Decks cleared for expansion of Karnal airport

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The total proposed land for this project is 172 acres, 3 kanal and 16 marla. Out of this, 106 acres, 6 kanal and 14 marla belongs to the government of Haryana while the remaining is being acquired from 24 landowners and shareholders of Kalwheri village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2018, the NGT had formed a joint committee to look into the complaints from residents of six nearby villages who had alleged that activities in the refinery were leading to severe air and water pollution which was impacting their health. (HT FILE)
In 2018, the NGT had formed a joint committee to look into the complaints from residents of six nearby villages who had alleged that activities in the refinery were leading to severe air and water pollution which was impacting their health. (HT FILE)
others

Facing environmental penalties, IOCL’s Panipat refinery launches plantation drive

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The official spokesperson of the IOCL refinery said that they plan to plant over two lakh saplings on 700 acres near the refinery, under the environment sustainability initiative launched in association with the Haryana forest and wildlife department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh in matrimonial fraud
33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of 20 lakh in matrimonial fraud
others

33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of 20 lakh in matrimonial fraud

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:54 PM IST
A 33-year-old city woman was duped of 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl
15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl
others

15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST
A 15-year-old boy has been apprehended for raping his 10-year-old neighbour in the common toilets of labour quarters at Uchhi Mangali village
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
others

Three Ludhiana boys held for murdering 19-year-old, dumping body in canal

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Bludgeoned him to death with baseball bat and rods over a monetary dispute on February 13; body fished out from canal, say police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Boy who beaten, tied up by his mother, rescued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:28 PM IST
New Delhi: An eight-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten by his mother and tied up when she left home was rescued from their home in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, the Delhi Police said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police file second case against two south Delhi child care homes

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:28 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Police on Saturday said their Economics Offences Wing had registered a case against two child care homes for financial irregularities, cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust, following a complaint received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Father-son duo murders grocer by smashing his head on road curb in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:17 PM IST
A grocer died after a man and his son assaulted him and smashed his head on the road curb on Dhandhra Road at Inder Nagar on Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move was announced by Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjannar during an interaction with about 150 representatives of the transgender community in the city in collaboration with noted social activist and Padma Shri awardee Sunitha Krishnan on Friday. (HT PHOTO).
The move was announced by Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjannar during an interaction with about 150 representatives of the transgender community in the city in collaboration with noted social activist and Padma Shri awardee Sunitha Krishnan on Friday. (HT PHOTO).
others

Cyberabad police to get exclusive desk to resolve issues of transgenders

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • The programme was organised to provide an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected to every day of their lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case: EOW hasn’t taken proof into consideration, Anna Hazare to court

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
charul
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused had gunned down six persons at Rohtak’s Jat College on February 12. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused had gunned down six persons at Rohtak’s Jat College on February 12. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Wrestling arena killings: SIT recovers two more pistols from accused coach

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:47 PM IST
In all, police have recovered three weapons from him; his friend, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh,who had allegedly provided him the weapons is already in police custody.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Pune city, MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to 20,000 defaulters who have an outstanding amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42.37 crore. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
In Pune city, MSEDCL has disconnected power supply to 20,000 defaulters who have an outstanding amount of 42.37 crore. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
others

Pune dist: Power supply to 36,000 defaulters disconnected in 17 days

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Following non-payment of electricity bills the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disconnected power supply to more than 36,139 defaulters in the Pune district
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 70-year-old farmer had taken loan from a co-operative society that he was unable to repay, and this kept him under stress. (Representative image)
The 70-year-old farmer had taken loan from a co-operative society that he was unable to repay, and this kept him under stress. (Representative image)
others

Debt-ridden elderly farmer, son end life in Punjab’s Dasuya

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:53 PM IST
In separate notes, blame Punjab government for not keeping word on waiving loans and Centre for ignoring farmers’ plight
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters in front of Red Fort during a protest against farm laws on January 26.(REUTERS)
Protesters in front of Red Fort during a protest against farm laws on January 26.(REUTERS)
india news

Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Students were also asked to suggest a few measures to "thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP