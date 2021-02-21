The unforgettable legacy of Sahir Ludhianvi
It was inspired by Allama Iqbal’s tribute to Dagh Dehlvi ‘Is chaman mein honge paida bulbul-e-shiraz bhi, saikron sahir bhi honge, sahib-e-ejaz bhi’ that the legendry poet and lyricist, who was named Abdul Hayee by his feudal father, chose the pen name Sahir for himself.
True to his pen name, Sahir, who was born on March 8, 1921, was a wizard of words. He was only eight years old when his mother was divorced and became his legal guardian. She enrolled him at Malwa Khalsa High School, Ludhiana, from where he matriculated in 1937. He joined Government College, Ludhiana, but left in 1941 without passing the bachelor of arts course he was pursuing.
An anthology of his poems, Talkhiyan, was published in 1943 but his ambition was to become a film lyricist. So, off he went to Bombay. However, little notice was taken of his first film Azadi Ki Rah Pe (1948). In 1950, his college friend, Mohan Sehgal, advised him to meet SD Burman, who was looking for a writer who could pen a song for his new tune. Burman played the tune to Sahir, who on the spur of the moment, composed the evergreen song ‘Thandi hawayen lehra ke aayen’ for Noor Jahan (1951). It was, however, the film Baazi (1951) that made him famous.
Pyaasa ranked one of 100 greatest films
His association with Burman ended after Pyaasa (1957), which was adjudged by Time Magazine as one of the 100 greatest films of all times. Even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was touched by his lyrics.
In a career spanning around 30 years, Sahir wrote 718 songs for 111 films. Sahir said, “I have always strived to bring song writing close to literary poetry and use it to provide political and social perspectives to people.” He believed film songs made poetry accessible even to illiterate film goers. He incorporated many of his poems and ghazals in films. Pyaasa and Kabhie Kabhie became blockbusters because of such poems. His songs explored social evils and the plight of women in man-dominated society. Despite constraints under which a film lyricist has to work, Sahir put across his progressive and secular philosophy.
Versatile oeuvre
Sahir’s songs are an epitome of youthful romance and the beauty of nature. They convey a message of hope and optimism. Despite being an atheist, he wrote memorable bhajans and qawwalis. He had no training in music but his songs lend themselves to musical tunes.
He also had a great deal of self-respect. Once a music director had remarked ‘Sahir sahib without Lata’s voice your songs will be ineffective.’ He took a pledge there and then that for two years he would not write songs for films where Lata Mangeshkar would be a playback singer. His films succeeded nonetheless and Sudha Malhotra became a popular singer.
He raised the status of film lyricists to such an extent that song writers’ name started appearing on gramophone records. All India Radio was made to announce the name of the songwriter along with the names of singer and music director. Sahir made it a point to charge a rupee more than the fee of the music director
Though, Sahir passed away on October 25, 1980 his songs remain as popular as they were forty years ago. Exemplifying Sahir’s genius on crafting the musings on human mortality is his iconic song from the film Kabhie Kabhie: ‘Mai pal do pal ka shayar hoon, pal do pal meri kahani hai, pal do pal meri hasti hai, pal do pal meri jawani hai’.
(The writer retired as professor of English at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Must compete with world, not other states: Maharashtra CM at Niti Aayog meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decks cleared for expansion of Karnal airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facing environmental penalties, IOCL’s Panipat refinery launches plantation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of ₹20 lakh in matrimonial fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three Ludhiana boys held for murdering 19-year-old, dumping body in canal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boy who beaten, tied up by his mother, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police file second case against two south Delhi child care homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father-son duo murders grocer by smashing his head on road curb in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyberabad police to get exclusive desk to resolve issues of transgenders
- The programme was organised to provide an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected to every day of their lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case: EOW hasn’t taken proof into consideration, Anna Hazare to court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling arena killings: SIT recovers two more pistols from accused coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist: Power supply to 36,000 defaulters disconnected in 17 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debt-ridden elderly farmer, son end life in Punjab’s Dasuya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox