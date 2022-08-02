Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. Chanting Har Har Mahadev and Bam Bam Bholey, many devotees stood in long queues while others were seen walking from the ghat to sanctum sanctorum of the KV temple. Several of them were seen dancing to devotional numbers dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Lord Shiva devotees, including Sumit Agrawal, Shashank Agrawal and Anurag Khandelwal, all residents of Bareilly, offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath on Monday first ever time. They said, with the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, they offered prayers despite a huge crowd of devotees. It was a great spiritual experience.
The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility.
Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
Water of the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati (Triveni-Sangam), Kaveri, Tapti, Brahmaputra, Alaknanda, Varuna, Godavari, Kshipra, Sindh, Krishna, Narmada as well as the three oceans Mahanad (Gangasagar), Arabian-Sea as well as the water of the Indian ocean was collected.With the wish of world welfare, water of 12 rivers and 3 oceans was kept in separate urns and “Nagkesar” was mixed in it.
The traders gathered at Chittaranjan Park and went to Dashashwamedh Ghat and collected Gangajal in their vessels. Amid chanting of Har Har Mahadev and playing of damroos (pellet drums) and blowing of conch shells, traders reached Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple where they offered Ganga Jal to Baba Kashi Vishwanath amid chanting of mantras by 11 Vedic scholars.
Pawan Shukla, Kamal Tiwari, Raju Bajoria, Bhanu Mishra, Rishi Jhiganran, Sunil Sharma Munshi, Siddharth Bharadwaj, Vishnu Kasera, Sanjay Jaiswal, Manoj Prajapati, Rajesh Devvanshi, Gopal Keshari, Suresh Tulsyan, Ajay Sharma Sahit Kashi Vishwanath Damru of the Sangh in Jalabhishek. Monu Baba and Vishwanath street merchants of the party and women and children participated in the yatra with spiritual fervor.
HC disposes of plea against Raghav Chadha’s appointment as Punjab’s new advisory panel head
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of state's advisory panel. Chadha, an “outsider not being a part of the state Legislative Assembly”, was being given a minister rank, in violation of the Constitution, Bhatti had argued. Detailed order is awaited. The bench also had questions whether such powers could be delegated.
Ensure 24-hr power to identified religious places: U.P. minister
U.P. energy minister AK Sharma has directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd officials to ensure round-the-clock electricity to all identified 74 important religious places in the state, all the district headquarters as well as during important functions. “Uninterrupted power should be supplied to the Ma Shakumbhari too, a place of religious importance under the Varanasi discom,” he said directing officials. He suggested awarding incentives to personnel to encourage them to perform better.
BHU launches Annie Besant Fellowship for its high flyers
Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch post-graduate students to join PhD programmes in BHU. The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence - BHU, programme. The application process for the fellowship is underway now. August 5 is the last date for receiving applications. The university plans to award Annie Besant Fellowship for the current session by mid of September.
Smooth traffic movement on U.P. NHs: Proper lighting, more security, halting areas for heavy vehicles
The state government has decided to ensure proper lighting, cleanliness and water drainage system on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur. Senior government officials directed local officials to intensify police patrolling and security on these three highways and ensure proper places for parking or halting for heavy vehicles. Other than patrolling on highways and lighting systems, the high mast lights will be installed at major crossings.
