Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple

Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. Chanting Har Har Mahadev and Bam Bam Bholey, many devotees stood in long queues while others were seen walking from the ghat to sanctum sanctorum of the KV temple. Several of them were seen dancing to devotional numbers dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Lord Shiva devotees, including Sumit Agrawal, Shashank Agrawal and Anurag Khandelwal, all residents of Bareilly, offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath on Monday first ever time. They said, with the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, they offered prayers despite a huge crowd of devotees. It was a great spiritual experience.

The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility.

Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Water of the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati (Triveni-Sangam), Kaveri, Tapti, Brahmaputra, Alaknanda, Varuna, Godavari, Kshipra, Sindh, Krishna, Narmada as well as the three oceans Mahanad (Gangasagar), Arabian-Sea as well as the water of the Indian ocean was collected.With the wish of world welfare, water of 12 rivers and 3 oceans was kept in separate urns and “Nagkesar” was mixed in it.

The traders gathered at Chittaranjan Park and went to Dashashwamedh Ghat and collected Gangajal in their vessels. Amid chanting of Har Har Mahadev and playing of damroos (pellet drums) and blowing of conch shells, traders reached Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple where they offered Ganga Jal to Baba Kashi Vishwanath amid chanting of mantras by 11 Vedic scholars.

Pawan Shukla, Kamal Tiwari, Raju Bajoria, Bhanu Mishra, Rishi Jhiganran, Sunil Sharma Munshi, Siddharth Bharadwaj, Vishnu Kasera, Sanjay Jaiswal, Manoj Prajapati, Rajesh Devvanshi, Gopal Keshari, Suresh Tulsyan, Ajay Sharma Sahit Kashi Vishwanath Damru of the Sangh in Jalabhishek. Monu Baba and Vishwanath street merchants of the party and women and children participated in the yatra with spiritual fervor.