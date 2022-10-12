Third straight rainy day leaves Gorakhpur inundated, daily life affected

Incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day threw daily life out of gear in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Rain spells and waterlogging forced traders to keep the markets closed while residents avoided stepping out. Students faced inconvenience in travelling to their school and returning home as several institutions defied the order of the principal secretary of education to keep schools shut due to the heavy rainfall forecast.

In the first 10 days of the ongoing month, Gorakhpur has received a record 282 mm of rainfall. This unprecedented rainfall has left several areas -- including Bahadur Shah Zafar Colony, Green City area near Gorakhnath Temple, Daudpur, Illahi Bagh, and Geeta Press road -- inundated.

To restore the situation on the ground, municipal commissioner Avinash Singh cancelled the leave of employees and deputed them on embankments to monitor the situation. Regulators were installed to discharge rainwater from low-lying areas into the Rapti river. However, these regulators were not able to function due to the surge in the water level of the river.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Singh, executive engineer of the irrigation department, said the release of 7.68 lakh cubic water in the Saryu river from the Lakhimpur barrage had increased pressure on embankments in the Barhalganj area. PAC police personnel and NDRF jawans have been pressed into service to monitor the situation. Besides, health department officials and a team of doctors are providing medical assistance.