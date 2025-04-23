THANE: Kalwa Police on Sunday, arrested three accused in a robbery case worth ₹13 lakh, looted from a 51-year-old fruit vendor, Riyaz Pathan near Kharegaon toll plaza. The case was registered April 12 after the incident, under section 309 (Whoever attempts to commit robbery shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment) and 310 (dacoity, which is a form of robbery involving a group of five or more people) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Three arrested for robbing ₹ 13L from fruit vendor

The incident occurred on April 12, when Pathan was traveling from Bhiwandi to Vashi in an auto-rickshaw. Near the RMC plant in Kalwa, four unidentified men on motorcycles intercepted the rickshaw on a deserted road and robbed him of ₹13 lakh which he was carrying for business purposes, at knifepoint and gunpoint.

A special investigation team was appointed by the police to investigate the case. Footage from over 100 CCTV cameras from the area were examined, to conduct technical analysis and also spoke to local informants for leads and evidence. Post the investigation, three suspects were apprehended. One of the suspects confessed to the crime, revealing details about the planning and execution of the robbery.

The police have recovered ₹5.25 lakh in cash and seized two motorcycles used in the crime, with total recovered property valued at over Rs. 6.85 lakh. The details of how the gun was acquired is under investigation.

“Despite the lack of direct evidence, our team showed remarkable efficiency and teamwork in solving this case within days. These accused are involved in several other crimes in Mumbai,” said ACP Priya Damale.