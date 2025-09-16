Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Three arrested over gangrape of college girl on Odisha beach: Police

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 11:01 am IST

The two allegedly blackmailed the couple, threatening them that they would inform their family about them meeting each other

Three people were arrested on Monday in Odisha’s Puri district in connection with the gangrape of a college girl, police said. Police officials in Puri district said a manhunt has been launched to arrest others allegedly involved in the incident.

Police officials in Puri district said a manhunt has been launched to arrest others allegedly involved in the incident. (Representative file photo)
Police officials in Puri district said a manhunt has been launched to arrest others allegedly involved in the incident. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place at a beach near Baliharchandi temple in Brahmagiri police station area around Saturday noon when the woman and her male companion had gone to a place near the temple.

The girl and her male friend were near the beach when they were confronted by two persons, both residents of Chandiput village.

Also Read: Digital evidence found in Gopalpur gang rape case, charge sheet after forensic lab report: CID

“The two allegedly blackmailed the couple, threatening them that they would inform their family about them meeting each other. They also took 2,000 from the couple. The situation escalated when the assailants tied the woman’s friend to a tree and raped her in his presence. The victim was further assaulted by them both and two more persons,” said Puri Sadar SDPO Rabinarayan Bhanj.

Though the incident took place on Saturday, the girl filed the first information report (FIR) on Monday evening. The woman has undergone a medical examination, the SP said.

On Saturday, three people from Chandiput were taken into custody by the police for interrogation.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Three arrested over gangrape of college girl on Odisha beach: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On