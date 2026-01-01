Four persons, including three Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested by security forces at Raxaul in East Champaran district for allegedly crossing into India illegally from the Nepal side, officials said on Thursday. Three Bangladeshis among four arrested in Raxaul

An Indian youth was also taken into custody for allegedly facilitating their unauthorised entry.

The matter came to light after the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) handed over all four accused to Haraiya police on Wednesday evening for further investigation. “We have informed the central agencies. However, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has already questioned them,” said Kisan Kumar Paswan, station house officer (SHO) of Haraiya police station.

According to officials, the arrests were made after SSB personnel intercepted the trio near the Bharat–Nepal Maitri Pul on the India–Nepal border in Raxaul town while they were attempting to enter India from the Nepal side.

“Preliminary questioning revealed that the three are Bangladeshi nationals who had entered Nepal on tourist visas on December 20, 2025. On December 31, they attempted to cross into Indian territory with the help of an Indian youth,” the SSB said in its application submitted to the Haraiya police station.

Those arrested have been identified as Md Hahinur Rahman, Md Sobuj and Md Firuz, all citizens of Bangladesh, and Md Sarfaraz Ansari, a resident of West Champaran district of Bihar.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and police are probing the role of the Indian youth, who is suspected to be part of a network involved in aiding illegal border crossings, officials added.

