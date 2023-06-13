Three cops sacked for their involvement in robbing Banda jeweller

KANPUR Three policemen, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, have been dismissed for their alleged involvement in robbing 50 kg silver from a Banda jeweller. The incident took place when the jeweller was travelling in his car from Banda to Auraiya on the Bundelkhand Expressway. Jeweller Soni of Banda district was robbed on June 6. (HT Photo)

Inspector general of police, Kanpur range, Prashant Kumar, terminated the services of inspector Ajay Pal Katheria, who was SHO Bhognipur at time of his arrest in this case, and sub-inspector Chintan Kaushik. Meanwhile, SP Kanpur Dehat BBTGS Murthy dismissed head constable Ram Shankar Yadav. “All the three have been sacked for their discreditable conduct,” said IGP Kumar.

The three policemen, along with three other accused, were arrested last week for robbing jeweller Manish Soni, who was traveling with 50 kgs of silver. The police had recovered 30 kg of looted silver from sub-inspector Kaushik. Incidentally, the inspector was due for promotion to deputy SP due to his seniority in the serial order by next month, said officials.

Earlier, On June 9, DGP Vijaya Kumar had said the process of termination from service would be initiated against three cops involved in the incident. He said that the U.P. Police Anti-Corruption Organisation had taken action against 56 corrupt officers and arrested them since 2017. The drive to eradicate corrupt and criminal elements from the police force would continue.

Others arrested in the case include -- Sanjay Chikva, a former employee of jeweller, and his friends Jameel Sheikh, Rafat Khan and Rakesh. The SUV and rifle used to commit the crime were also found with them. Two other accused -- Baddi (alias Tajuddin) and Gabby -- are yet to be arrested. According to police, Chikva informed Yadav about the booty and he roped in the inspector and others to execute the crime.

Three more people -- including head constable of Bhoganipur police station Ram Shankar Yadav and Tajudeen (alias Baddu) and Gabbu -- were also allegedly involved in the incident. They are on the run. Chikva had tipped the head constable about the booty being taken without proper documents. He shared the details with the inspector, who made the plan assuming the jeweller would not approach the police for an FIR. However, Soni lodged an FIR with Auraiya police. Last Friday, police held Soni just before the silver was to be distributed among the accused. The policemen and others face the charge of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Jeweller Soni of Banda district was robbed when he, along with his cousin Ravi Soni, his wife Sonali and daughter Aashi, was travelling in a car on Bundelkhand Express from Banda to Aurraiya around 2.30 pm last Tuesday (June 6). Four people, including two men in police uniforms riding in an SUV, intercepted their vehicle and on the pretext of checking, took 50 kg of silver that he had with him. The accused also took the jeweller’s driver Jagnandan Pal on the pretext of further inquiry and later left him at a desolated spot after thrashing him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON