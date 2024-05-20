 Three die of suffocation inside a well in Assam: Police - Hindustan Times
Three die of suffocation inside a well in Assam: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 20, 2024 02:11 PM IST

Family members of the deceased said the well was deep and there must be some toxic gas due to which they fell unconscious

Three men, including two siblings and one of their neigbours, died of suffocation inside a well in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident happened after a hen fell into the well. (Representative Image)
The incident happened after a hen fell into the well. (Representative Image)

“In the evening one family member went inside to clean the well and fell unconscious there. Two others including the first person’s brother went in to rescue him, but they also got trapped,” said a family member of the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Monojit Deb (35), Prosenjit Deb (28) and Amit Sen (27). Monojit and Prosenjit are siblings and Amit is a neighbour, according to the police.

Monojit’s younger brother Sankar Deb said, “We cleaned the well once but at around 8pm in the evening, my younger brother Prosenjit saw something inside and tried to bring it out, but he fell unconscious immediately after going down.”

“The well was deep and there must be some toxic gas due to which they fell unconscious. So, instead of jumping in further, we called the police,” Sankar said.

Cachar district superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta along with his team rushed to the area immediately and they also called the State Disaster Response Froce (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Mahatta said that the unconscious individuals were rescued from the well by SDRF and they were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where the doctors declared them dead.

“We rescued them immediately after receiving the information, but they succumbed before reaching SMCH. The primary investigation suggests that they died because of suffocation,” he said.

Police said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and they are investigating the matter further. “The locals are saying that there was a toxic gas inside the well, we are investigating it, and adequate actions will be taken to prevent such incidents further,” an official said.

