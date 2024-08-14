Three electrocuted by fencing in Kushinagar district

Three men of Kushinagar district, a maternal uncle and his nephews, came in contact with an electrical fence and lost their lives on Tuesday morning. The incident took place in village Supah under Ramkola police station of Kushinagar district. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The youths were on a walk on Monday evening but didn’t return till late at night. Worried, family members searched for them in the village and nearby areas but failed to trace them.

Police station officer of Ramkola, Vinay Kumar Singh, confirmed that a complaint had been lodged by the brother of the deceased, Sudheer Kumar Sharma, on Tuesday morning, regarding the disappearance of his brother Amar Sharma and two others.

Singh said that the police had kept phone numbers on surveillance and their location was found near the village. The police along with villagers found them dead in a field that was fenced by electrified cable.

SP Kushinagar, Dinesh Kumar Mishra and additional SP Ritesh Kumar Singh rushed to the spot. ASP Ritesh Kumar Singh said that the deceased had been identified as Sanni Sharma alias Rahul 20, his maternal uncle Amarjeet Sharma, 27 and Rakesh Kushwaha, natives of the same village.

Police officials said that farmer Lahri Kushwaha had installed fencing around his field to protect his standing crops.

Police personnel raided the residence of Lahri Kushwaha which was found locked and all members of the family missing. Police have registered a case under section 304 (2) and initiated an inquiry.

