Three held for priest’s murder in UP’s Prayagraj
Prayagraj police arrested three priests in connection with murder of another priest who was shot dead in a dispute over ‘yajmani’ (pilgrim client) at Sachha Baba Nagar in Naini area on Tuesday afternoon. Police also recovered the two double barrel guns used in the crime.
A reward of ₹25,000 each was declared on the arrest of the accused, who had fled to Madhya Pradesh after the incident. They were arrested when they returned to dispose of the firearms used in the crime, police said.
SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said police team arrested Hanuman Tiwari, 27, his brother Shivprasad Tiwari, 24, of Sachha Baba Nagar and their brother-in-law Raja Babu Mishra, 35, of Suriabhit village. The accused have hidden two double barrel guns used in the murder under a culvert on Sandwa Road.
They had come to dispose of the guns but were nabbed by the police team. On their confession, police recovered two guns, five live ammunition and two empty cartridges. When interrogated, the accused said that they belonged to Mahapatra community of Brahmins and earn their livelihood by performing ‘pinddan’ and other rituals for the pilgrims.
They were in a dispute with Ashish Tiwari and his family who were also in the same profession and were their neighbours. On Tuesday, they again had an altercation with Ashish and his brothers Lavkush and Ramashankar. During the clash, Hanuman Tiwari and his brother Shivprasad opened fire on Ashish and his brothers. Ashish received a bullet in his head and died on the spot while his brothers received gunshot injuries in their legs and other parts of the body. Hanuman and two other accused then fled the spot.
SSP further said that the accused have no past criminal records.
After U.P. poll rout, BSP makes bid to regain Dalit base
After facing debacle in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party has again started banking on Dalit community while trying to win support of Muslims with an eye on the next general election. These leaders, including Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Akhilesh Ambedkar, Sudhir Bharti, Rajkumar Gautam, Madan Ram and Vijay Pratap, have been given important positions.
Red mangoes, a major attraction at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav
Red coloured mangoes were a big attraction at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav that concluded at Avadh Shilpgram on Thursday. Rajan said earlier coloured variety of Indian mangoes largely meant few varieties like Husnara, Vanraj, Surkha, Surkha Verma, Siduriya, and Mussarat Shah and these were mostly presented at mango fairs. “Now, there are about 100-varieties of red colour mangoes in the market like Tommy Atkins, Eldon, and Sensation,” he said.
PMC intervention helps ease traffic situation at Nal stop flyover
In order to ease the traffic chaos at Nal Stop flyover, the Pune Municipal Corporation and traffic police took various steps like shifting the PMPML bus stop, readjusting the signal timings, traffic diversions from other small roads and deploying more traffic personnels to monitor the situation. Majority of people coming from Abhinav chowk were facing problem while moving towards Paud phata as the length of the road had reduced due to the flyover.
CM Eknath Shinde reviews Pune Metro project work
PUNE Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, met Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha- Metro) managing director Brijesh Dixit in Mumbai and reviewed the Pune Metro project. Shinde, who earlier held the portfolio of the urban development ministry was also informed about the current status of the 48.2 km phase 2 project report of Pune Metro. “The CM has assured us that Pune Metro project would get all possible assistance,” said Dixit.
Khambatki ghat tunnel work gains pace
Work on the new, six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4) is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed in a year. “After threading and benching work, both tunnels have been completed. Work on the pillar is going on in the valley and it will take around one year for completion,” said Anil Gorad, manager technical, National Highway Authority of India.
