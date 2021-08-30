Three in dock for throwing labourer from 1st floor in fight over unpaid dues

PUNE: Three men were remanded to police custody on Monday for the attempted murder of a labourer who tried to stop them from hitting his friend as the latter asked for unpaid dues while they demanded that he speed up work at Vadgaon Khurd, Pune.

The labourer was identified as Mantajeer Alam, 21, who works at the Vyomkesh Heights construction site near Prayeja City in Vadgaon Khurd. The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday at the construction site. Alam sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“Alam’s friend is a foreman and the three accused were shouting at the latter for making changes in the construction work and not doing it fast enough. Alam tried to interfere and told the trio that all changes and requests should be channelled through the labour contractor. This enraged the three who then beat Alam mercilessly and took him to the first floor of the building and pushed him down. All three men are in police custody while the foreman has been called to record his statement at the police station,” said police sub-inspector Deepak Khedkar of Sinhagad road police station.

The three arrested men were identified as Sanjay Murlidhar Tunwar, 46; Ramchandra Kisan Vaghchaure, 36; and Govind Kisan Vaghchaure, 47. A local court remanded them to three days’ police custody. The three were demanding that the men speed up work while the latter were asking for unpaid dues, according to the complainant. A case under sections 307, 323, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhagad road police station against the trio.