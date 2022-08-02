Three kanwariyas die in road mishap in Varanasi

Three kanwariyas were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision of two bikes in front of Khajuri village of Mirzamurad on Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway on Monday afternoon, said police.

According to reports, three kanwariyas from Naini, Prayagraj, identified as Vinay, Ankit and Shyam Babu were heading towards Prayagraj on a bike when another bike coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle. The other bike carried one Deepak Tiwari and another person whose identity was yet to be ascertained.

In the mishap, Vinay, Ankit and the unidentified youth died.

Mirzamurad police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the road accident in Varanasi.

The CM has further instructed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.