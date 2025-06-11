Three killed, dozen others injured in Kheri road mishap

At least three persons were killed while over a dozen other people were injured when a van, they were riding in, collided head on with a speeding private bus coming from opposite direction on Lakhimpur-Gola highway near Lalpur village, under the Phardhan police limits, on Tuesday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The deceased were identified as Suraj (18), Kallu (42) and Sandip Raj (20), sources said.

Deputy SP (DSP), Lakhimpur, Ramesh Tiwari, confirmed two casualties in the accident, though he did not rule out more deaths.

Tripathi said “one of the deceased was killed on the spot while another died at the district hospital.”

He added “the accident left 12 others injured among whom four were rushed to Lucknow in view of their critical condition.”

He said “seven other injured were under treatment at the district hospital, where their condition was described as stable.”

The accident took place when a pick-up van carrying over a dozen labourers was on its way to Pilibhit from Lakhimpur.

Near Lalpur village on Lakhimpur- Gola road under Phardhan police limits, about two km away from Lakhimpur city, a speeding private bus carrying passengers from Mohammadi to Lakhimpur rammed into the van.

Local youths and police officials from Phardhan and Lakhimpur police stations rushed to the spot and carried out rescue work and rushed the injured to the hospital.