Three killed in Assam’s Nagaon after speeding vehicle falls off highway

Silchar: Three persons were killed and one critically injured in a road accident on Thursday late at night after their vehicle lost control and fell off the National Highway-37 in Assam’s Nagaon district, police said. (Representative Photo)

“The Mahindra Verito vehicle (with registration number AS-12J-6909), lost control and fell into a ditch adjacent to the four-lane highway,” a senior police officer said.

Nagaon superintendent of police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta said there were four persons in the vehicle, including the driver.

Two of them died on the spot, and the two others were admitted to Tezpur Medical College in critical condition, where one of them succumbed on Friday morning, SP Mahanta said.

Police have identified the three deceased as Arjun Toti, Amrit Biswas, and Rahul Biswas, all aged between 25-30, and all residents of the Kaliabor area of Nagaon district.

Police said they have informed the family members of the deceased. According to the family members, the accident took place because of the dense fog. However, police said they are investigating the matter, and the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the SP said. Once we get the report, it will be clear if they were drunk driving. We are investigating the matter further, he added.