Three killed in three isolated road accidents in Pune

PUNE: Three people were killed in three isolated road accidents in the peripheral areas of Pune over two days - Monday and Tuesday.

In one accident on Monday night around 8:40pm, a speeding rickshaw rammed into a wall with two passengers in it, and crushed an unidentified pedestrian in the process, according to the police.

The two passengers and the rickshaw driver were all injured, while the deceased got struck before the vehicle rammed into a wall near a sports stadium near Taljai hill.

A case was registered under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act at Sahakarnagar police station against the rickshaw driver.

Around two-and-a-half hours later, a 72-year-old two-wheeler rider hit a rock on the road in Jadhav Vasti Wagholi and fell on his head. Identified as Baban Achuytrao Mohite, the man was killed on impact. He was booked for causing his own death at Lonikand police station.

Hours later, around 5am on Tuesday, Vikas Vyankatrao Jirgekar (23), a resident of Nhavre in Shirur, was driving his pick-up truck back home after unloading it in Pune when a speeding tempo driving in the opposite direction rammed into his vehicle in Khandvenagar, Wagholi. The driver was killed in his vehicle while the tempo driver was also injured. The injured man is undergoing treatment and is booked under relevant Sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act, also at Lonikand police station.