Three killed in two shootouts in Assam’s Chirang district

Two extremists-turned-criminals were killed in an encounter with police near the Indo-Bhutan border. Another person was killed by unidentified shooters under Dhaligaon police station.
A police officer sustained bullet injury during the encounter. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 05:33 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Three persons were killed in two incidents of shooting in Assam’s Chirang district on the wee hours on Tuesday, officials said.

In the first incident, two extremists-turned-criminals were killed in an encounter with police close to the Indo-Bhutan border. A police officer sustained bullet injury during the incident.

“The incident took place around 1.15am at Runikhata. Based on information that a group of criminals were hiding in the area, a police team was sent to nab them,” said Chirang superintendent of police, Pranjit Bora.

“As soon as the (police) team neared the makeshift shelter in which the group was hiding, there was firing from the other side. Two criminals were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire while one managed to escape,” he added.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Mahanta Narzary, a criminal with past record of extortions and dacoity. Police are yet to identify the second deceased. Efforts are on to nab the third person who escaped.

Additional superintendent of police Prakash Medhi, who led the police team, sustained a bullet injury on his right wrist. He has been shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

In the second incident, unidentified miscreants shot at and killed a person under Dhaligaon police station around 12am. Police said the miscreants had come to loot a businessman, but after failing in their attempt they shot at an associate of the businessman before fleeing.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

