Three killed, two injured in bus–car collision

: Three men were killed and two others sustained injuries after a car collided head-on with a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus on the Bareilly–Farrukhabad highway in Shahjahanpur district on Wednesday morning. Officials said dense fog in the early hours had reduced visibility and may have contributed to the crash. Station house officer Om Prakash said further legal action would be taken after receiving a formal complaint. (For representation only)

Police said the accident occurred around 7 am near Sugsugi turn in the Allahganj police station area. A roadways bus from the Bareilly depot crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction. The impact was severe and the car was badly damaged.

The three men who died on the spot were identified as Arun, 30, Rishabh Kumar, 32, and Sanjay Kumar, 30. They were residents of Mura Khalsa Amin Nagar village in the Mohammadi police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Two other passengers in the car, Anil and Gaurav, residents of Mura Bhai Chhatounia village under Hyderabad police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district, were injured. They were first taken to a community health centre (CHC) and later referred to a hospital in Farrukhabad as their condition was critical.

Police reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi said the victims were travelling from Lakhimpur Kheri to Etawah when the accident occurred near Sugsugi turn in the Allahganj area. Station house officer Om Prakash said further legal action would be taken after receiving a formal complaint.