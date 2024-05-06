 Three Lucknow youths drown in Ghaghara in Bahraich - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three Lucknow youths drown in Ghaghara in Bahraich

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
May 06, 2024 10:00 PM IST

The police said that all the deceased were residents of Lucknow and had come to Bahraich for a marriage ceremony of their sister

Three youths drowned in the Ghaghara River in Tapesipah village under Jarwal PS area on Monday, the police said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased were identified as Shravan Nishad, 20, son of Ram Lakhan, Sachin Nishad, 18, son of Hanuman Nishad and Achin Nishad, 20, son of Sushil Nishad, all residents of Lucknow. Shravan was the brother of the bride, while Sachin and Achin were his cousins.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla said that all the deceased were residents of Lucknow and had come to Bahraich for a marriage ceremony of their sister in Tape Sipah village under Jarwal PS area.

To beat the heat, all three youths reached the bank of Ghaghara River and started bathing in the river on Monday. One of the boys started drowning in the river and the other two jumped into the river to save their friend. Unfortunately, all three youths drowned in the river.

The police reached the spot and divers were called to fish out the bodies. The SP said that the bodies of all the three deceased were fished out from the river and relatives were informed about the tragedy.

HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On