Atiq Ahmed’s son Mohammad Umar denied bail in extortion case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the bail application of Mohammad Umar, eldest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in a case involving demands for money, extortion and threats to life. Justice Avnish Saxena rejected the bail application. (File)

Justice Avnish Saxena rejected the bail application.

FIR alleges ₹ 20 lakh extortion demand An FIR was lodged at Khuldabad police station on April 26, 2023, for the alleged offences by one Mohd Muslim and others.

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The FIR mentioned that Umar allegedly demanded ₹20,00,000 for kidnapping, beating and threats to life.

In this matter, Ali Ahmad, Asad Kalia, Mohd Nasrat and two others were named as accused alongside Umar.

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Court cites allegations of abduction and extortion After hearing both sides, the court rejected Mohd Umar’s bail application, observing “The prima facie allegation against the accused-applicant is that he along with other co-accused has abducted the informant and extorted money, who is in the business of plotting and construction, who has changed his place of abode and working from Allahabad to Lucknow merely to save him from the clutches of goons as he was consistently being threatened for getting the extortion money.”

At this juncture, there is no point in allowing the accused applicant to be released on bail. The application is devoid of merits.”, the court said.