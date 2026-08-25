Step inside Akanksha Chamola's cosy and charming family home in Mumbai where she lives with her mom and dad
Akanksha Chamola recently gave a tour of her living space, which she shares with her family. The video featured on Farah Khan's YouTube channel.
Filmmaker Farah Khan posted a tour of actor Akanksha Chamola's family home, where she lives with her parents, to YouTube on August 24. In the video, the former Lock Upp contestant discussed life after the reality show, her experience with post-show trauma, her reputation for eating during tasks, and more.
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Inside Akanksha Chamola's family home
According to Akanksha, the home shown in the video is actually her mother and father's house in Mumbai, which Farah Khan described as a “very sweet” space. When Farah asked if this was the house she grew up in, Akanksha revealed that she didn't grow up there, but it is the place where she now lives with her parents.
During the tour, she also proudly showed off her mother's kitchen, where they prepared the traditional Uttarakhand dish, chaisu bhaat. Although Akanksha is currently living with her parents, she said she plans to move into a new home soon. Let's take a tour of her home:
The interiors
Akanksha's family home is a typical Indian household meant for families to live in and build memories. As one enters the cosy space, they are welcomed into a living room thoughtfully decorated with a comfy beige couch, a wooden centre table, wood-panelled walls, and plants.
A large French window dominates one wall of the living room and is also the primary source of natural light. It leads to a balcony, which the actor and her parents have decorated with a variety of plants. The living area also leads to a dining nook, a mandir, the kitchen, and the bedrooms.
While the dining space features a four-seater white marble table with plush chairs, the kitchen is a modular space with a minimal beige-and-black theme, a black countertop, styling cabinets, and modern appliances.
About Akanksha Chamola
Akanksha Chamola is a popular television actor who has appeared in shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She married Gaurav Khanna in 2016, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.
She is now separated from Gaurav, and in an episode of Lock Upp, she revealed that she is bisexual and does not want to have kids. She also confessed that she wanted to divorce him because she does not even want to adopt a child, while Gaurav wants kids.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More