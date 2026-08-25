Step inside Akanksha Chamola's cosy and charming family home in Mumbai where she lives with her mom and dad

During the tour, she also proudly showed off her mother's kitchen, where they prepared the traditional Uttarakhand dish, chaisu bhaat. Although Akanksha is currently living with her parents, she said she plans to move into a new home soon. Let's take a tour of her home:

According to Akanksha , the home shown in the video is actually her mother and father's house in Mumbai, which Farah Khan described as a “very sweet” space. When Farah asked if this was the house she grew up in, Akanksha revealed that she didn't grow up there, but it is the place where she now lives with her parents.

Filmmaker Farah Khan posted a tour of actor Akanksha Chamola's family home, where she lives with her parents, to YouTube on August 24. In the video, the former Lock Upp contestant discussed life after the reality show, her experience with post-show trauma, her reputation for eating during tasks, and more.

The interiors Akanksha's family home is a typical Indian household meant for families to live in and build memories. As one enters the cosy space, they are welcomed into a living room thoughtfully decorated with a comfy beige couch, a wooden centre table, wood-panelled walls, and plants.

A large French window dominates one wall of the living room and is also the primary source of natural light. It leads to a balcony, which the actor and her parents have decorated with a variety of plants. The living area also leads to a dining nook, a mandir, the kitchen, and the bedrooms.

While the dining space features a four-seater white marble table with plush chairs, the kitchen is a modular space with a minimal beige-and-black theme, a black countertop, styling cabinets, and modern appliances.

About Akanksha Chamola Akanksha Chamola is a popular television actor who has appeared in shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She married Gaurav Khanna in 2016, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

She is now separated from Gaurav, and in an episode of Lock Upp, she revealed that she is bisexual and does not want to have kids. She also confessed that she wanted to divorce him because she does not even want to adopt a child, while Gaurav wants kids.