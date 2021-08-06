Home / Cities / Others / Three minor girls drown
The incident took place at a village under Jitna police station limits in East Champaran on Friday. (Representative image)
Three minor girls drown

The incident happened when one out of four girls fell into the pond while catching fish. The other two girls went to her rescue but fell into the pond too. The fourth girl immediately rushed to the village to inform others
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:03 PM IST

Three minor girls were drowned in a pond at a village under Jitna police station limits in East Champaran on Friday afternoon, said the police.

The incident happened when one out of four girls fell into the pond while catching fish. The other two girls went to her rescue but fell into the pond too. The fourth girl immediately rushed to the village to inform others.

“Their bodies were recovered from the pond and sent for autopsy,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Jitna police station.

