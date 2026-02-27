Three more arrested for Sangrur man’s murder

Probing into the murder of a 30-year-old man at his house in Lehal Kalan village of Sangrur on the night of February 17, police have arrested three accomplices of the prime accused. The victim, Gurpreet Singh, 29, was shot dead by two assailants at his house around 1.45 am.

The victim, Gurpreet Singh, 29, was shot dead by two assailants at his house around 1.45 am.

Cracking the case within hours, police had arrested Ramandeep Singh, a native of Talwara in Haryana and currently living in Chural Kalan, Sangrur. Ramandeep is the brother of Gurpreet’s wife and is accused of masterminding the killing.

After Ramandeep’s questioning, police identified and arrested another suspect, Ravi, on February 20. Following his interrogation, their two more accomplices, Mauji and Harpreet, both residents of Sidhani in Haryana, were also arrested the same day. According to police, Ravi was a friend of Ramandeep, and roped in the other two to execute the murder.

At the time of the attack, Gurpreet’s wife was with him. His mother was sleeping in another room, while his father was away from the house. Investigation confirmed that the killing was spurred by Gurpreet’s marriage to Ramandeep’s sister in June 2024 against the family’s wishes.

Police have recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol with a magazine, a country-made pistol with one .315-bore empty shell and the Alto car used in the crime. The accused are facing a case under Sections 103 (1) for murder and 3 (5) for common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They remain in police remand for further questioning and authorities believe more important disclosures may follow.