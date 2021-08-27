Three of family shot dead, one injured in Rohtak

Four members of a family were allegedly shot by unknown assailants inside their house in Rohtak’s Vijay Nagar on Friday.

Three members – a man, his wife and his mother-in-law – succumbed to the bullet injuries, while his daughter has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Malik alias Bablu, 45, his wife Babli Devi, 40, and his mother-in-law Roshni Devi, 60. Pradeep’s 17-year-old daughter is still unconscious and her condition is stated to be critical.

Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma said they received a PCR call that three bodies are lying inside a house in Vijay Nagar area.

“It seems the attackers barged into property dealer Bablu’s house and fired shots at his family in which three were killed and one sustained injuries. Prima facie it appears the miscreants planned this gruesome incident over financial or property dispute,” he said.

“Bablu’s brother’s family also stays in the same colony and were the ones to discover the bodies after breaking open the door of the house,” the SP added.

The SP said he has constituted teams to identify and nab the assailants.

“We are checking footages of the CCTV cameras installed near the victims’ house and registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959. We have launched an investigation and a forensics team visited the crime scene,” the SP added.

The victims’ bodies were sent to PGIMS for postmortem. A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said they have clues that the murders were plotted by some person known to Bablu and his family.