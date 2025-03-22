Three youths barge into house, gangrape teenage girl in East UP; FIR lodged

A teenage girl from a village under Charwa police station in Kaushambi district was gangraped by three youths who broke into her house when she was alone six months ago. The accused filmed the act and began blackmailing her. When the girl’s marriage was recently fixed, the youths uploaded the video on Instagram and YouTube. For representation only

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s father on Thursday, the police registered a case under relevant sections and have launched a hunt for the accused.

According to the police, a man from a village in the Charwa area submitted a complaint stating that his 17-year-old daughter was raped by three men, including two brothers from the same village, six months ago and was then blackmailed using the recorded clip. The trio, as per the complaint, sexually assaulted the girl for months.

The complainant said that when he got his daughter engaged recently, the accused started threatening her and then made the rape video viral on Instagram and YouTube. When the video went viral and the family members came to know about it, they questioned the victim who then shared details of the crime.

The man, in the complaint, claimed that he even went to the accused’s house to complain about this, but their family members abused him and drove him away. After investigation, the police have registered a case against the accused youths.

SHO of Charwa police station Shivcharan Ram said that the rape incident was about six months old. “A named FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father against the three accused and raids were on to nab them. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.