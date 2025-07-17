Three youths drown in Rapti, one body recovered

: Three young men drowned in the Rapti on Tuesday evening in two separate incidents while bathing—one near Kalesar and the other at Barahuwan in Gorakhpur district. According to police, the incidents took place around 5 PM. Local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched rescue efforts soon after being alerted. However, due to low visibility, the operation was stopped at night and resumed early Wednesday morning. The two missing youths have been identified as Abhishek ,26, and Shiva Pandey,23, both from Hanuman Gadhi in Gorakhpur. (For representation only)

One body was recovered on Wednesday near Sant Kabir Nagar district, about 26 kilometres from the incident site. The deceased has been identified as Shailendra ,19, a resident of Bamnauli village under Dhanghata Police Station in Sant Kabir Nagar. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, confirmed circle officer Ratneshwar Singh.

Search operations are still ongoing. Officials said the young men were pulled under by the strong currents of the swollen river while bathing.

The district disaster management authority has issued a warning to villagers, urging them to stay away from the river and keep their animals safe, as water levels continue to rise. Eyewitnesses claimed there was a delay in the authorities’ response, leading to frustration among local residents who could only watch as the victims struggled in the water. The SDRF, along with trained divers, continues its efforts, and the area remains under strict watch to avoid further incidents.